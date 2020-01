She’s phenomenal! That’s what parents say about Kristina Birkhead, a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Winfree Bryant Middle School in Lebanon, Wilson County.

Parents appreciate how she builds relationships with students. Peers say she’s engaging and fun.

We salute Kristina Birkhead as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.