Kimberly Hix teaches third grade at scales elementary in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

Students and peers say she’s creative, turning her classroom into a surgical suite or March Madness basketball arena to engage students and bring lessons to life.

Students to become critical thinkers and lifelong learners.

So, we honor Kimberly Hix as our News 2 Educator of the Week.