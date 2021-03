Kim Higgs is a fourth-grade social studies and English language arts teacher at Westhills Elementary in Lewisburg, Marshall County.

Students say she’s generous, calm and always makes them feel special. Peers say she sets high goals for students but motivates and encourages them so they succeed.

So, we salute Kim Higgs as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.