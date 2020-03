Kelly Pollock is a seventh grade English Language Arts teacher at Battle Creek Middle School in Spring Hill, Maury County.

Students say she’s the most caring teacher. Peers say she’s always serving others, from sponsoring clubs, spelling bees, to a committee focused on positive student behavior.

So we honor Kelly Pollock as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $5 billion for education programs.