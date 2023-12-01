Katy Erwin is a preschool teacher at Overbrook Catholic School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Parents say she makes a difference as she cares and loves each student, nurturing them to grow. They appreciate how she meets each student where they are, giving extra attention to students who need more time to master what they’re learning.
So, we salute Katy Erwin as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
