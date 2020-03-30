Breaking News
Katrina Seekamp – Susan Gray School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Katrina Seekamp is the 3-year-old preschool classroom lead teacher at Susan Gray School in Nashville, which serves children with and without disabilities.

Peers admire her dedication, patience and positivity. She encourages her kids to be good students and citizens. Students feel included and celebrated.

So we honor Katrina Seekamp as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.

