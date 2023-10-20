Katie Lewis is a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Castle Heights Elementary—part of the Lebanon Special School District of Wilson County.
Students say her class is fun and she gets them excited about learning. Peers says her passion for math and science is contagious. She encourages students to be curious and ask questions, building confidence.
So we salute Katie Lewis as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
Do you have a teacher in your life that you think deserves to be named a future Educator of the Week? We want to hear from you! Nominate them here.
News 2’s Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery—which has raised more than $7 billion for education programs.