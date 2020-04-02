Kathryn Richards – Central Magnet School

Breaking News
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kathryn Richards is the 7th-grade science teacher at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

Students say she encourages them to do their best in the classroom — and helps them reach goals they have set. Students are even continuing to work on science at home thanks to Mrs. Richards.

So, we honor Kathryn Richards as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.

