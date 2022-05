Justice Pilkinton is the Wellness and P.E. teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Culleoka, Maury County.

Students say she is uplifting, and supportive and pushes them to do their best in class.

Peers say she shared advice with students to help them transition from high school to college life.

So, we honor Justice Pilkinton as our News 2 Educator of the Week

