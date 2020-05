Joi Jude is an 8th grade Algebra teacher at Isaac Litton Middle School in Nashville.

Parents and peers say she’s the true embodiment of her first name — bringing genuine life and love to her math classes which engage students.

Students turn to her not only for help in solving math problems but problems in life.

So we honor Joi Jude as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.