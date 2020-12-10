Jennifer Walker – Brown’s Chapel Elementary School

Jennifer Walker is a kindergarten readiness teacher at Brown’s Chapel Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

She incorporates learning through play like this lesson where students are newscasters. Her creativity was one reason why she was voted Rutherford County Elementary Teacher of the Year last school year.

So, we salute Jennifer Walker as our News 2 Educator of the Week.