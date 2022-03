Jennifer Crockett is a STEM teacher at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County.

She takes science, technology, engineering, and math to the next level by challenging students and engaging their curiosity. Her leadership in the school’s robotics club has led to competition victories.

So, we salute Jennifer Crockett as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.