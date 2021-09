She gives students a voice. That’s what parents and peers say about Heather Culbert, a CDC teacher at Gallatin High School in Gallatin, Sumner County.

She teaches students life skills and more to help them succeed beyond high school. And she’s adopting a child with down syndrome from Bulgaria and is very excited to be a mom.

So we honor Heather Culbert as our News 2 Educator of the Week.