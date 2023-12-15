Hannah Hildreth is the 6th grade science teacher at Southside School in Lebanon. Peers say she makes learning engaging, fun, and relevant for students.
She looks for resourceful and creative ways to obtain teaching materials, so students have the best chance to master material.
So we salute Hannah Hildreth as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
Do you have a teacher in your life that you think deserves to be named a future Educator of the Week? We want to hear from you! Nominate them here.
