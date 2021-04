Gioia Fazzini is the strings teacher at Inman Middle School in Paris, Henry County.

Peers say she is very talented at not only teaching but using music to help students express themselves.

Students appreciate how she’s a good listener helping them not only with music, but life.

So we salute Gioia Fazzini as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half-billion dollars for education programs.