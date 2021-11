Engaging, dedicated, amazing. That’s what parents and peers say about Georgina Beaty a pre-kindergarten teacher at Stanford Montessori Elementary School in Nashville.

She helps students become independent learners at an early age, challenging them with fun lessons to prepare them for kindergarten and beyond.

So we salute Georgina Beaty as our News 2 Educator of the Week.