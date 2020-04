Emma Massey is a 6th grade language arts teacher at Inman Middle School in Paris, Henry County.

Despite the pandemic, she continues engaging students by holding weekly video check-ins to discuss learning activities.

One student says Ms. Massey’s been so inspiring she wants to be a teacher too! So we honor Emma Massey as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

