Elizabeth Eubanks is an English I teacher at Rockvale High School in Rockvale, Rutherford County.

Students say she has a big heart as she’s nurturing and caring helping them in class or through a bad day. Peers say she validates what students are learning, helping them achieve goals.

So we salute Elizabeth Eubanks as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.