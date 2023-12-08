She challenges students to be bucket fillers and pour positivity into others. That’s what colleagues admire about Elisheba Dotson a kindergarten teacher at Nashville Classical Charter School.
Not only does she teach the fundamentals but teaches students to be great people. Students love learning! So, we salute Elisheba Dotson as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
Do you have a teacher in your life that you think deserves to be named a future Educator of the Week? We want to hear from you! Nominate them here.
