News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Wendy Foster is a second-grade teacher at Westmeade Elementary School in Nashville. Parents and peers say she makes each student feel special.

While class is fun, learning is also meaningful as she connects lessons to real-world experiences and helps students become critical thinkers. So we honor Wendy Foster as our News 2 Educator of the Week!

EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.