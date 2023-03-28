News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.



She’s like a superhero but better. That’s what students say about Valerie Wilder a fourth grade English teacher at North Lake Elementary in Tullahoma, Franklin County.

Students appreciate how she helps them become better readers and writers. Peers say she had high expectations which students meet or exceed. So, we salute Valerie Wilder as our News 2 Educator of the Week.



EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.