NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Tracy Eubank, the 7th grade English teacher at Bridgeforth Middle School in Pulaski in Giles County.

Parents appreciate her work ethic and how she takes pride in her curriculum. Peers say she’s great at breaking down material so it’s easy to learn, even connecting lessons to what’s trending which helps engage students. So we honor Tracy Eubank as our News 2 Educator of the Week.



