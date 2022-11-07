News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Tonya Morris teaches first grade at East Cheatham Elementary School in Ashland City, Cheatham County.

Parents say she’s an amazing teacher, making students feel loved and valued. She always gives one hundred percent of herself to educate and shape young minds knowing what they need to succeed. So, we salute Tonya Morris as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

