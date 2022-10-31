News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Teresa Jones, a the 5th grade math teacher at McFadden School of Excellence in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

Students love how she develops fun ways for them to learn and understand math. They appreciate how she helps them learn math at their own pace and students say she makes every day better.

We honor Jones as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six point five billion dollars for education programs.