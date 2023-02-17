News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Tasha Berry is the physical science teacher at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Students say she’s passionate about helping them, breaking down complicated lessons to make them easy to understand. They appreciate how she treats them like family, caring not only about their studies but their well-being.

So we salute Tasha Berry as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.