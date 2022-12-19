News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and for the week of December 8, 2022, we honor Robert Allen a 5th grade social studies and science teacher at Prescott South Middle School in Cookeville, Putnam County.

He’s been teaching fifth grade for 21 years and peers say he engages students by bringing the material he’s teaching to life. His warm fun easy-going style really connects with students.

So we salute Robert Allen as our News 2 Educator of the Week. The EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.