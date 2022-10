Rachel Thompson is the AP Seminar Teacher at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County.

Students say her passion and creativity has helped them grow as writers. They appreciate her detailed one-on-one feedback. This has helped their individual and team collegiate presentations preparing them for college.

News 2 honors Rachel Thompson as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six point five billion dollars for education programs.