News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week for the week of December 22, 2022 is Quentin Mastin.

Mastin is the 6th grade social studies teacher and assistant basketball coach at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County. Parents say he makes lessons engaging, connecting history to today’s world so students can relate to the material. Parents also appreciate how he’s a great role model. So, we salute Quentin Mastin as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

The EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.