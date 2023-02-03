News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Nicole Cornelius, a fourth grade teacher at Cumberland Elementary School in Nashville.

Parents and peers say she keeps students involved in their learning, engaging and challenging them to want to learn. That motivation helps students achieve goals, so students thrive. So we honor Nicole Cornelius as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.