NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Nicholas Knowles teaches history at Hunters Lane High School in Nashville.

Students say he’s always going out of his way to help them. They also love how brings history to life, making history relatable to today’s current events. His anecdotes engage students and makes them excited to learn. So, we salute Nicholas Knowles as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.