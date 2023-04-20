News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Melanie Buchanan has been described as an absolute superwoman by her peers.

Buchanan is the sixth-grade social studies and science teacher—plus Athletic Director—at Harpeth Middle School in Kingston Springs, Cheatham County. She connects with students, relating class material to real-life situations. It brings lessons to life.

So we honor Melanie Buchanan as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

