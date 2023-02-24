News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Martha Daniel is a kindergarten teacher at The Discovery School in Dickson, Dickson County.

Parents appreciate how she teaches students to navigate the world and become good problem solvers. Students feel safe loved and nurtured which allows them to become the best versions of themselves.

So we honor Martha Daniel as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.