News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we want to recognize Marisa Frank who teaches music at Explore! Community School in Nashville. She was one of ten finalists for the Grammy 2023 Music Educator Award.

Peers say her unique teaching style incorporates chants and movement helping students connect to what they’re singing. So, we salute Marisa Frank as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.