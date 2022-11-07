News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. This week, we recognize first grade teacher at Robert Churchwell Elementary School in Nashville, Lindsey Cleek!

Parents say Cleek is a great role model who builds relationships with students, nurturing them and encouraging them to do their best. She gives them confidence to succeed and students say they love her. So, we honor her as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

