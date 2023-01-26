News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we recognize Kristen Mundy, a 7th grade science teacher at Sycamore Middle School in Pleasant View in Cheatham County.

Parents and peers say she makes science relevant, creating fun lessons so students retain material. Every holiday season she finds families in need and helps coordinate donations so students receive gifts and more.

Educator of the Week sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.