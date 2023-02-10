NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Peers say about Kelly Phillips, a third grade teacher at Old Center Elementary in Goodlettsville is energetic, enthusiastic, exuberant.

She is great at determining what each student needs so they thrive. Parents say her dedication and the love she shows her students daily is awesome. So we salute Kelly Phillips as our news 2 educator of the week.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six point five billion dollars for education programs.