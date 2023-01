News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Jessica McLeese, the chorus teacher at Inman Middle School in Paris in Henry County.

Students appreciate her dedication, encouragement plus all the options she gives them to participate. Peers say her love of music is infectious and the music programs she directs are phenomenal.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.