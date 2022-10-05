News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. This week we honor Erica Douglass, a second grade teacher at Tuckers Crossroad School in Lebanon, Wilson County.

Parents say she helps build confidence in students so they blossom and are not afraid to try something new. Her peers love how she finds the positive in everything and creates community in the classroom.

So, we salute Douglass as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six point five billion dollars for education programs.