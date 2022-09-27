News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, honors Ruby Major Elementary School teacher Elyse Pollock.

Pollock is an English Language Learners teacher at Ruby Major Elementary School in Hermitage, Davidson county. Students say she makes learning in the classroom fun, and they appreciate how she makes them feel loved. Peers say her caring ways make a huge impact on students.

We honor Pollack as our News 2 Educator of the Week Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.

