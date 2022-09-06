News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, Dr. Mary Woodall!

Woodall is the 6th grade Dean of Students and math teacher at Walter J. Baird Middle School in Lebanon, Wilson County, TN.

Peers say she’s engaging and creative which helps students master material. Students enjoy how she uses games to team build so they get to know each other. Congrats to Dr. Woodall for being the News 2 Educator of the Week.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.