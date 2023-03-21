News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

She starts class daily with a math meme which students love! It’s one of the creative tools eight grade math teacher Darla Massey of Whitworth- Buchanan Middle School in Murfreesboro uses to engage students.

Peers say her creativity helps students to learn to love and master math. So, we honor Darla Massey as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion dollars for education programs.