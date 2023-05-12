News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Candy Arwood is a first grade teacher at Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville in Sumner County.

Parents and peers say her enthusiasm is engaging. Students love how she makes learning fun.

She knows her students’ strengths and weaknesses and meets them where they are to help them learn at their best.

So we salute Candy Arwood as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.