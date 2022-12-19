News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and for the week of December 15, 2022, Callie Meadows is our spotlight educator! Meadows is a prekindergarten teacher at Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy in Ashland City, Cheatham County.

Parents say she exhibits patience and care, working tirelessly to make a difference in students’ lives. Peers say she loves her students, and put her heart into teaching So, we honor Callie Meadows as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

The EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.