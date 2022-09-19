News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, Breanna Ohlemacher!

Ohlemacher teaches 6th grade science and English language arts at Gladeville Middle School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County. Peers say she has grit, tenacity and a true gift of connecting with students. Her incredible work ethic helps students master grade level standards while having fun.

We honor educator Ohlemacher as our News 2 Educator of the Week.