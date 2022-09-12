News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor, Amy McKinzie!

McKinzie teaches kindergarten at Union Elementary STEAM and Demonstration school in Gallatin, Sumner County. Peers say she has a passion for teaching, helping students excel, especially those with special needs, helping them overcome behavior and academic challenges. Students love learning with her!

So we honor McKinzie as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.