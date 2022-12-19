News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Amelia Cato is the CDC teacher at Watertown Middle School in Watertown, Wilson County.

She goes beyond standard instruction teaching students life skills and life lessons they will need beyond middle school. Peers say she holds students accountable while teaching with love.

Students thrive.

So, we honor Amelia Cato as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.