NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. This week, we celebrate Amber Emery, a 10th grade English teacher at Rockvale High School in Rockvale, Rutherford County.

Students say if they are struggling, she will take the time needed to ensure they understand the lesson. Students feel their language and literature skills have improved significantly under her instruction.

So, we honor Amber Emery as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.