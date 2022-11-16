News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. This week, we recognize Alissa Hem, a fifth grade teacher at Nannie Berry Elementary School in Hendersonville, Sumner County.

Peers say she supports the growth of everyone crossing her path. Hem works with students to help them grow academically and socially. She plans lessons with other teachers ensuring students get the best instruction.



Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six point five billion dollars for education programs.