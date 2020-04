Edie Pope teaches drama and is the International Thespian Society Sponsor at Watertown High School, in Watertown, Wilson County.

Her productions, like one on military service, give students a better perspective on the subject. Peers say her classes build confidence and teach students life skills like teamwork.

So we honor Edie Pope as our News 2 Educator of the Week.