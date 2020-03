Dr. Felicia Agee is a 7th-grade math teacher at Portland East Middle School in Portland, Sumner County.

Peers say she keeps up with the latest research in education to apply in class to help students. Students say she makes lessons entertaining so it’s easy to learn new material.

So, we honor Dr. Felicia Agee as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.